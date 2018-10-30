Speech to Text for Limestone Co. Road Improvements

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to learn new information. new at four... some limestone county neighbors are happy to hear a busy road is getting a big safety makeover. crews are widening east limestone road. they are adding a turn lane in front of the high school ... and adding flashing signs at sidewalks. waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from east limestone drivers. while it looks pretty calm right now, i talked with many people who say this road is a part of their everyday commute.. and they see too many problemslike speeding and congestion.. they told me they're glad to hear something's finally being done about it. pkg: kenny terry, lives in limestone county "we're on this road every day. the only two weeks i'm not here is the last week of may and the week of fourth of july." if anyone knows east limestone road.. it's kenny terry. terry is a coach at east limestone high school.. and as long as he's not on vacation, he's on east limestone road... which he says isn't always a good thing. kenny terry, lives in limestone county "you've got so much traffic and people not paying attention because of distractions. they blow through these intersections and you have major wrecks." so when he heard the road will soon be widened, with safety features added for students ... he was happy. so were other drivers. jennifer lamb, lives in limestone county "a lot of kids come over to the store in the mornings to get biscuits, eat breakfast, and they cross that road, so i think it would help their safety." and terry believes the flashing signs will also discourage people from speeding. kenny terry, lives in limestone county "in the summertime, you've still got students on campus, but mainly this time of year, when you know there's students on campus and a lot of activities going on, slow down." sk on cam: according to the commissioner for the district, the flashing signs have been ordered and should be installed within the next week or two.. as for the widening projectthat's slated to start in mid-november. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news county commissioner steve turner -- says the signs will cost about 65 hundred dollars.. but, he says that's a drop in the bucket when