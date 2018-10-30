Speech to Text for Colbert Co. Arsonist Identified

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on both apple and android devices. new information... we now know the name of the suspected arsonist on the run -- in colbert county. leighton police say haden duncan set multiple fires to his property yesterday. they say he set a truck and camper on fire at his family home .... then torched a mobile home... and ran into the woods we've now learned ... police arrested him earlier this month for the same crime. waay 31's breken terry joins us live from the leighton police department ... where she un-covered court documents that shed light on a motive. breken? duncan's wife says in court documents the day he set their family home on fire he held her at gunpoint and threatened her and her children. he was arrested for that fire on october 24th, his wife filed a protection from abuse order against him. in these court documents it says on october 19th haden duncan went to his family home on hammer lane and said he was going to kill his wife. these documents say duncan's wife eventually talked him down and convinced him to take her and the children to get some food. she says when they got to a restaurant in muscle shoals, she went up to the counter and told employees to call police. she says that's when duncan went back to the family home and set it on fire then fled into the woods. the police chief in leighton was speaking with duncan on his cell phone and trying to get him out of the woods. duncan told police he wanted to speak with his wife and tell her he was sorry for burning their house down. duncan admitted in these court documents that he poured gasoline on the couch, recliner, and master bedroom then set the home on fire. duncan eventually surrendered and was arrested for the october 19th fire a few days later and let out on a 5,000 bond for second degree arson. he's now on the loose again after being a suspect in more fires on hammer and duncan lanes. live in leighton bt waay31. coming up at six ... breken is reading through more court documents. she'll have an update tonight on