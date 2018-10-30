Speech to Text for Local veteran helps with Wall that Heals

at 6... john hunt park is about to be transformed into an experience to honor vietnam veterans. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of "the wall that heals" ... a traveling replica of the vietnam wall. waay31s alyssa martin spent time at john hunt park where the wall will soon sit - and explains the connection to one local veteran. the wall that heals is actually sitting inside this trailer that you see right behind me,today i watched that trailer be escorted into john hunt park where it will soon be on display. i also talked with a local medal of honor recipient to explain what this wall means to him." "its not so much about how people died whose names are on the wall, but its about how they lived. retired lieutenant colonel james sprayberry was a part of the american legion, patriot guard and state trooper escort that drove the wall that heals into john hunt park.. nat pop of escort spayberry is also a medal of honor recipient..awarded for his heroic actions during vietnam war in 1968. " it was basically a bad day..." he led and organized a rescue operation that lasted more than 7 hours and saved the lives of many of his fellow soldiers from enemy attacks. " if you have one of those days , or nights in this case and you see everyone do exactly what you're supposed to do,and do it well, that stays with you a long time.... and everybody did...we still have three guys missing..." president richard nixon gave spayberry the medal of honor. he has seen the memorial wall in washington, d-c but he says having the replica wall brought to his home has a new meaning... " there's just certain emotions that comes with the territory of being a vietnam veteran that when you walk by those names and you find that special name that you're looking for... we miss them, we miss them all and that's our way of paying tribute.." a total of three medal of honor recipients were part of the wall that heals escort to john hunt park. reporting in hsv am waay 31 news the wall will be set up tomorrow starting at 8 a-m - since waay31 is a sponsor, our news team will be out in the morning helping out. if you want to volunteer, just come down to john hunt park at 8 ... we'll be there for several hours. the wall that heals will be open to the