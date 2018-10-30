Speech to Text for Controversial abortion amendment on ballot

know when we get a response. when you head to the polls next tuesday ... you will have four state amendments to vote on... the most controversial one ... is about abortion. we are breaking down the amendment ... so you can make an informed decision. waay31's sydney martin is live in madison county tonight with reaction from republicans and democrats. dan, demetria--i'm at one of the madison county voting precincts where voters will get the chance to vote on amendment two next week...somethin g both republicans and democrats told me is important. david pinkleton, madison county republican party,"you're seeing from the organizations them saying that coming out thatthis would potentially change the law.we are not changing the law we are effectively setting forward a public policy statement that we as alabamians are pro-life. david pinkleton with the madison county republican party told waay 31--amendment two won't overturn roe v wade and make abortion illegal. we read a copy of the ballot language ... it states the alabama constitution doesn't guarantee a right to abortion, and the funding of it. walt maddox, the democratic candidate for governor ... told me he doesn't support it. walt maddox, "it's a constitutional amendment and our constitutional amendment supersedes any law in the state, so to pass an amendment that is statement and not a matter of running our day to day operation. is to me dangerous in and of its self." critics have said amendment two is the first step to dismantling roe v. wade. maddox says it's simply too broad. walt maddox, " i am a pro-life democrat but there has to be exemptions in the case of the health of the mother, rape or incest. this amendment doesn't provide any of that and to me that is unthinkable that we would even engage in this type of way. if we want to be pro- life we have to keep those exemptions there." republicans think it could be a step in showing legislatures how alabama feels about abortion ---if it was ever brought back to each state to decide upon. david pinkleton, madison county republican party, "roe v wade is not all ofa sudden obsolete in the state of alabama. abortions are allowed to go forward. but it is making clear within the constitution that hey you know there is no right to abortion...we're not going to have that enumerated in the constitution." governor kay ivey has said she supports amendment two.... because it supports the rights of the unborn. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.