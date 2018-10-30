Speech to Text for Neighborhood mail theft

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

most likely a scam. new at 6... we have a warning tonight as the holidays approach. be careful what you send in the mail! two kids got money from grandma stolen from their halloween cards. those cards were sent to a home near hunstville high. waay 31's sierra phillips found out - police take this crime just as seriously as any mail theft. you're looking at two halloween cards sent from a grandmother miles away each had their very own 5 dollar bill in them-- that was until the cash was taken and the card was left behind the family tells me all the letters from their grandmother made it without problem and they still don't know exactly how it happened me "did it worry you when i told you someone took 5 dollars out of a halloween card from a grandmother?" murphy "yes, absolutely" now the family who had the money taken did not want to go on camera, or for their names to be shown-- but neighbors tell me they worry the trend will get worse as we approach the holidays. murphy "christmas is coming up and i know packages can be stolen...package s are kept at the door" huntsville police told me you really shouldn't send cash in the mail. but if you notice something is stolen, contact them and your local postal inspector. murphy "it can happen in any neighborhood, but it concerns me this can happen in this neighborhood" for now murphy says 5 dollars could be just the beginning "if 5 dollars was stolen now can you imagine what would happen if these boxes are sitting on the porch" police say anytime they get a report of a mail related theft they contact postal inspection and work with them to solve the case in huntsville sp waay31 news we reached out to the postal service's investigation division today for comment. they gave us an address to send a letter requesting information. sierra is actually writing them ... and we'll let