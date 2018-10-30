Speech to Text for Woman falls victim to lottery scam

fire, yards away. new at six... a warning tonight about scams targeting the elderly. in limestone county ... scammers got more than 60- thousand dollars from two women... in separate con jobs. waay31's scottie kay shows you what to look for so you don't get taken for a ride. documents like this one can often look official and convincing... which was the case for one limestone county woman who thought she was paying state taxes for winning a prize that didn't exist. pkg: kenny terry, lives in limestone county "they're older, they're more trustworthy, they think everybody's still good, which, nowadays, everybody is not good." kenny terry says he knows first hand how people prey on the elderly. he says his mother fell victim to a scam recently.. and he hates to hear there are others. according to the limestone county sheriff's office, one elderly woman fell for a scam that told her she had won a contest she never entered.. saying she'd get more than three million dollars if she'd pay about twenty-five thousand in taxes up front. kenny terry, lives in limestone county "the elderly people see those things and they think, 'well, okay, i can put this $20,000 up and it's a way to help my family." investigators say another woman lost nearly forty- two thousand dollars after the scammer pretended to be in the military and made her believe they were in a relationship.. and then used that to take her money. kenny terry, lives in limestone county "those people are real vulnerable because they've lost a loved one they've spent their whole life with." terry says he's got a message for others who have elderly family members. kenny terry, lives in limestone county "take care of your parents, because that's what we're supposed to do, people. be on top of them. be aware of their finances. make sure you know who they're talking to and pay attention to what's going on around your family, so you don't fall into these pitfalls." sk on cam: if you or a loved one believe you may be a victim to a similar scam, you're encouraged to call the limestone county sheriff's office. reporting in limestone county,