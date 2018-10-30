Clear

UNA Celebrating 1968 Football Team

First team to integrate their football players

Posted: Tue Oct 30 16:34:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 16:34:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

ad-lib sports cross talk the university of north alabama, known then, as, florence state university, became the first predominantly white college in alabama to play an african american player in a college football game. so now in their first year as a d one program, una is honoring the 1968 team, celebrating 50 years of integrated football at the school. the team will be honored november third during the pre game ceremony before the lions take on shorter at 1:30. huntsville native, leonard "rabbit" ., and bobby joe pride of decatur, ala., played in the lions' season-opening game against central arkansas on september 21, 1968, breaking the color barrier in the state. . both thomas
