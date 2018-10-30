Manhunt continues for arson suspect

Clear

new at six... we are digging into the background of a suspected arsonist ... and what police are doing to find him in colbert county. court documents show haden duncan has a history of violence against his wife - including trying to burn down their house! now he's wanted for setting fires to more of his family's property. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the leighton police department with what's being done to capture this suspected arsonist, breken? police are keeping details very quite on what they plan to do to catch duncan. they tell me they don't want to release details on what they are doing so the suspect will not have any type of heads up, we do know yesterday he was armed. it's unclear if he is still in the woods today or has someone helping him to elude law enforcement. we know leighton police are in the process orhave obtained arrest warrants for duncan and the fires he allegeldy set on monday. after he set fire to his home on october 19th. his wife filed a protection from abuse order against him in lauderdale county. duncan's wife said in the documents, 'i am afraid he will try and kill me again'. we also know lauderdale county officials have an arrest warrant on duncan for domestic violence. obviously duncan's wife is in fear for her life which adds pressure to capture this man before anything happens. if you see duncan or know where he is please call the leighton police department or the colbert county sheriff's office. live in leighton bt
