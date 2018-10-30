Speech to Text for Crews Searching for Paint Rock Man Who Disappeared

of possibilities. the two women left this note on kristopher horzempa's car which is still in the same exact spot after he went missing. it reads--chris, we left the mountain. we stopped by your house and you're not home. pkg it's so fast and wooded, we have alea airplanes helping us. but it's so difficult to see through the canopy. jackson county chief deputy rocky harnen told me crews are on four wheelers riding along the trails of bingham mountain looking forkristopher horzempa and his green four wheeler... we're hoping we can find the four wheeler, if not him. neighbors tell me bingham mountain is a common spot for people to ride atv's and hunt... harnen said one of the two atv's got stuck ...horzempa and the two women got in a fight ... he walked off with his atv. the two women ran out of gas on sunday looking for him. they spent the night in the woods. on monday, they called 911. we're concerned about the hypothermia, starvation, dehydration and things like that. there are certainly concerns so we're trying to find him as soon as possible. i spoke with the horzempa's family...right now--they don't want to talk on camera. they said they didn't even know he was missing until this afternoon. reporting in jackson county brittany collins waay 31