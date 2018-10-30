Speech to Text for Noise Ordinance on Ballot for Madison County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in madison county, "it's like a mile, mile and half away and you can hear it all night. especially friday and saturday nights." stephanie green told me she doesn't like hearing noise from the huntsville dragstrip in madison county. stephanie green, lives in madison county, "it goes on for sometimes 3-4 hours. at least till 11 o'clock at night." and next week she'll be voting for a noise ordinance to be put in place in madison county. some people who live near the drag strip told me they don't mind it... chris, christian, lives in madison county , "we went to the dragstrip before we moved the house so we knew it was going to be there." chris christian told us his family goes to the dragstrip multiple times a month--and they don't mind hearing the noise.... chris, christian, lives in madison county , "i think it will mess it up. it brings revenue and people have fun." the amendment on the ballot says the madison county commission would be able to adopt ordnances or resolutions about the noise allowed in the county..but isn't specific about what it would be... voters i talked to told me the ordinance is a big reason they'll headed to the polls next week. stephanie green, lives in madison county, , "i'm expecting. so that's the last thing i want to deal with when trying to get a newborn to sleep." chris, christian, lives in madison county ,"if it's going to effect the dragstrip or anything like that i will vote against it." syd, "now we reached out the huntsville dragstrip ...and they told us they didn't want to comment about the ordinance until after the vote next tuesday. in madison county sm