Speech to Text for NFL Hall of Famer in Huntsville

welcome back guys, i'm lauren cavasinni with waay 31 sports and i'm out at huntsville high school where a very special guest came to talk with students. recgonize the name john hannah? no, not the actor, but former alabama and new england patriots football player. he came to huntsville to talk about his time playing football and give some advice to these high schoolers. darvin ford/huntsville hs senior: "you know it inspires you to go out and do the same thing. it was just a great experience, bless to have it." students from huntsville high school got to ask questions and learn from former new england patriot and nfl hall of famer john hannah. "what events in your life do you believe helped shape you into the man you are today?" hannah tried to relate to his audience with his answers "i had to tie a pork chop around my neck just to get my dog to come lick me. " even making jokes about his age. "your dad's may remember me, your grandfathers probably do." and some of the football players from huntsville high were able to connect to him. darvin ford learned that even the most successful people are scared of failure. darvin ford/huntsville hs senior: "you know it's surprising, he said that during his career, his first two years, he was afraid." and hannah hopes that the students learned this today. john hannah/nfl hall of fame member: "if they apply themselves and have confidence, don't let people get them down. don't let people laugh at them and say they can't do things when they can just go beyond it they can accomplish it." that message sticking with these senior panthers. jackson glover/hhs senior: "always push yourself, hard work." landon mccrary/hhs senior: "it really just showed me how much it takes to get to that level." ll: these kids may not have grown up watching john hannah but they can now say they got to personally interact with him and can compare themselves to him. reporting from huntsville, lc, waay