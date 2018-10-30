Clear

Funeral Held For Teen Killed in Wreck

Posted: Tue Oct 30 07:33:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 07:33:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today--- the funeral for a local teenager killed in a car crash. 17-year-old - isaac batrum - died in a wreck this weekend on east limestone road -- near copeland and mystic dawn roads. he was set to graduate from elkmont high school in may. waay 31 spoke to some of his friends who told us they're going to do everything they can to honor his life. isaac was a blessing to be around. he had an infectious smile and a huge heart. he was fun to be around. you couldn't be around him without ending up having a smile on your face." isaac's family told us his girlfriend was also in the car. she survived - and is recovering in huntsville
