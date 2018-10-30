Speech to Text for Early Morning Fire Destroys Home

we begin with breaking news this morning. fire crews are still on the scene of a house fire that started just after 2 am. waay 31's steven dilsizen has been on the scene for the last two hours as crews worked to put out the fire. steven-- what can you tell us? im here right on bradley street where a house fire broke out just around 2 this morning - leaving a family with nothing. i want you to take a look at some of this footage of the damage i spoke with the homeowner within the last 30 minutes and he told me there were 7 people in the house none of them were injured. they did have a dog in the house at the time and we do not know where it is or if it got out of the house. the man was sleeping on his couch when he woke up from the red and orange flames outside. when he opened the door the flames started coming in and everyone evacuated. huntsville fire and rescue and the police department are still here working to clear the smoke in the house. the red cross just got here about an hour ago and is working with the family. at this time we do not know what caused the fire. when we get more information on this we will let you know. live in huntsville... sd