Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 steven dilsizian who is live at the scene of breaking news. im here on bradley street where a duplex caught fire after 2 am where 10 people were evacuated. take vo: there were no injuries reported but the building has been deemed a total loss. huntsville fire and rescue investigators are on the scene to try and determine the cause of the fire and to evaluate the damage. bill? happening today--- colbert county sheriff's deputies will pick back up the search for a suspected arsonist. police believe he set three fires in the leighton area monday between duncan and hammer lanes-- this is the video of the house on duncan lane. this morning sheriffs in limestone county are looking for a woman they say helped her boyfriend steal items from a maintenance building at a budget inn. sheriffs deputies are searching for---this woman---monica campbell. if you have any information on her whereabouts contact authorities. happening today--- the funeral for a local teenager killed in a car crash. 17-year-old - isaac batrum - died in a wreck this weekend on east limestone road -- near copeland and mystic dawn roads. he was set to graduate from elkmont high school in may. right now the fbi is going through a list of names found in the possession of the man suspected of mailing pipe bombs across the country. according to abc news, he had a list of over 100 names. this morning, the fbi has notified the people on the list. happening today--- the first of many funerals for the victims killed at the tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh. usa today reports brothers david and cecil rosenthal will be buried at ralph chapel, a jewish funeral home in pittsburgh. president donald trump says he wants to use an executive order to end birthright citizenship. trump made the comments to axios. according to the fourteenth amendment in the constitution, the babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the united states are automatically citizens. he said the move is being analyzed by white house lawyers. also happening today-- the alabama department of transportation will test the pavement on i-65 in limestone county. testing will take place between mile marker 3-59 and exit 3-51-- where the interstate meets u-s 72. the work will start from 9 a-m to 3 p-m. a viral picture was taken in a shoals doctors office where the man to your left...joe hale helped out a mother by holding her baby as she filled out paper work. good morning america will have more of this interview with hale. you can catch it right here on waay 31 after our newscast