Speech to Text for Weather Tuesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunday morning. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? we are waking up to areas of patchy fog and otherwise chilly temperatures.t his afternoon, highs run almost 10 degrees above average, topping out in the upper 70s.expect a mostly sunny sky with thin, high clouds streaming in later today. on halloween, the shift from sunny to storms begins.after sunset, scattered showers and storms will be possible ahead of the main line of storms thursday.rain chances start at 30% and increase to 90% just before sunrise thursday.stro ng to severe storms will be possible thursday morning with gusty wind as the main threat.winds between 50 and 60 mph are possible, in addition to heavy rain and the low possibility of an isolated, brief tornado.by thursday afternoon, the heavy storms will move out and showers will eventually taper heading into the overnight hours. on your morning.