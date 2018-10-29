Clear

Voices For Victims Segment 2

Voices For Victims Segment 2

Posted: Mon Oct 29 21:00:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 21:00:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: James Hessler
Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events