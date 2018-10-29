Speech to Text for Search for suspected arsonist called off for the night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a breaking news update... the search is off for the night after colbert county sheriff's deputies spent hours looking for a suspected arsonist ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at the sheriff's office -- with what we know at this point in the investigation ... sheriff williamson told us he called off the search once it got dark to make sure his deputies were safe ... right now the sheriff's office doesn't think the suspected arsonist is a threat to anyone but his wife ... but she's been moved to a safe place and a deputy is staying near her for the night ... the suspect is accused of setting three fires in the leighton area this afternoon between duncan and hammer lanes ... you're looking at video of the house on duncan lane that was set on fire ... we tried to talk to those affected and people who live near by ... no one wanted to go on camera but people were hanging around outside ... trying to figure out what happened ... we'll continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more information becomes available ... live in colbert county ss waay 31 news this search started just after noon today - and sarah's been out there all afternoon and night while authorities searched for this suspect.. waay 31 will continue to follow this story as soon as the search starts back up... for the latest - tune into waay 31 morning news starting at 4:30.