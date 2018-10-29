Tried to Escape Madison Co. Jail

Clear
new details. .. we are learning new details about a murder suspect who tried to escape from the madison county jail. deputies say keon jackson faces additional charges from last thursday. they tell us -- during routine rounds. jailers found jackson tampered with his cell window. and stashed materials to help him get away. they say he also tried to escape back in may. jackson is charged with capital murder in a shooting death. police say he took the man's wallet and car, and set his
