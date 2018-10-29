Speech to Text for Agencies Respond to Hazmat Drill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four... agencies from lincoln county responded to a full-scale hazmat drill! the effort was spearheaded by fayetteville public utilities. the mock scenario was a chlorine leak at the water treatment plant. agency heads used a pair of mobile apps to track how far the chlorine would spread given their response times - and how evacuation and containment efforts would play out. david posey, water treatment plant supervisor, 10 sec cause you don't get them too often, and that's a good thing. but we like to see if we can do thing better and find holes, maybe some vulnerabilities we may have, if we have any and just get better at what we do. county officials were also on hand to observe the drill. following the exercise the agencies will debrief to figure what worked and what can be done better