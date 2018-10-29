Clear
Trunk or Treat Locations

Posted: Mon Oct 29 18:56:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 18:56:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

growing. happening today... here are a few places you can safely trick or treat. in the next hour, the university of alabama in huntsville will host their trunk or treat. the event will run from 5:30 to 7:30. on halloween, you can join the rocket city wrangler for their trunk or treat. their event will be held at the village of providence park from 6 to 8 pm. they are taking donations in support of the downtown rescue mission and the hospice family care of
Huntsville
