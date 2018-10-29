Speech to Text for Woman Lets Accused Criminal into Home

"dona hodges told me when she heard a knock on her front door friday morning, she was expecting it to be her daughter, but, instead, it was an uninvited guest." pkg: dona hodges, lives nearby "when she knocked on the door, i just opened it, thinking it was them. it was this little, black-haired woman. small and saying, 'can you help me?'" dona hodges was waiting for her daughter when she allowed a stranger into her home friday morning.. because she looked like she needed help. dona hodges, lives nearby "she was shivering and shaking and wet, and asked if she could just step inside because she was so cold." what hodges didn't know was the woman was on the run ... and had felony warrants out for her arrest. police had just arrested her boyfriend for the burglary at the budget inn. dona hodges, lives nearby "it does not shock me. i don't think there's anything but meanness going on down there. i don't like it a little bit." in fact, hodges says she's had others from the motel come to her home before.. and even had her garage broken into a few times. so, when another stranger showed up, she didn't trust her. dona hodges, lives nearby "a lot of what she said to me really didn't make sense when you put it together. i thought, when she didn't want the police to come and give her a ride, that she probably had warrants out on her, too." hodges realizes things could've been a lot worse.. and says the incident has taught her not to let anyone in her home if she doesn't know them. dona hodges, lives nearby "i was pretty stupid. and a lot of times, i have my little bitty granddaughter here. i can't do that. i've learned to be more careful." sk on cam: "deputies are still looking for monica campbell. if you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the limestone county sheriff's office. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31