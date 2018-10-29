Speech to Text for 90% of Children Breathe Toxic Air

at four.. the world health organization says more than 90-percent of the world's children breathe toxic air. this study was reported before the organization's first global conference on air pollution and health. it reveals children breathe air so polluted - it puts their health and development at serious risk. and in kids under five, air pollution is linked to 1 in 10 deaths! the group says children are more susceptible because they breathe more often and are closer to the ground -- which is where some pollutants have higher concentrations. the w-h-o wants to see the dependence on fossil fuels reduced. it also wants to see an increase in renewable energy sources. the organization is pushing for more money for health professionals, improving waste management, and locating schools and playgrounds away from busy roads to help solve the