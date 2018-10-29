Clear

Application Week

Application Week

Posted: Mon Oct 29 18:17:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 18:17:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Application Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while workers are there. happening today- thousands of alabama students are applying to top colleges nationwide -- during alabama college application week! the week was started six years ago -- to increase the number of students enrolling in college... many schools statewide will host local college application fairs. last year -310 alabama high schools participated in the event... take a look at your screen. these colleges in our area... waived application fees for the event... including... alabama a&m university and jacksonville
Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events