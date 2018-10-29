Speech to Text for Decatur Man Killed in Hit and Run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. tonight - decatur police are searching for the person who hit and killed a man ... and kept on driving. it happened overnight sunday on 12th avenue. police found ricardo brown lying in the road... he later died at a hospital. waay 31's rodneya ross tracked down brown's friend ... who wants the driver to come forward. "i was hurt because he's a great guy. he's loved by a lot of people in our town, you know. and it's like, you know, that's wicked." vo that's what ricardo brown's friend israel had to say about him. brown was hit as he walking down the street. the driver left the scene -- something israel can't make sense of. sot "you know you hit something. you know you hit something whether you know it was wiggy or whoever. you should've checked. and i'm sure you checked and went on about your business." vo israel told me he's going to miss his friend but he's comforted knowing he has years of memories. sot "elementary on field day every year coach linley would keep me and him for like the show for every year and i didn't beat him until 5th grade because he's fast." vo but his memories won't bring back his friend. so israel has a message for the driver. sot "whoever did it man just be that man or that woman. you know we all make mistakes in life and if you believe in god he'll fix it. you know, r.i.p. wiggy." ll: police are still looking for that driver of the car. they say it's a white vehicle and should have damage to the front. if you have any information you're asked to give them a call. in decatur, rr, waay 31 news. investigators