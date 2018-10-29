Speech to Text for HPD Active Shooter Training for Church Leaders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

federal case is over. new at 6-- the push is on to make places of worship as safe as possible in huntsville. it comes in the wake of saturday's massacre at a pittsburgh synagogue. waay 31's brittany collins is live at the huntsville police department ... where she learned about some training that can help congregations. brittany? dan, demetria ... shortly after the attack in pittsburgh, huntsville police posted on facebook about their next training session, which is next month.they encourage church leaders to attend. huntsville police officer john hollingsworth tells me the training can be used during any active shooter situation... you can use it at your own house, you can use it if you're at college school, the movies, work, at the mall as well as the house of worship. police will show church leaders different ways to protect their buildings that won't disturb worship services... we actually go out and asses the protection plan. we look at everything from the entry, the parking lot, the cameras and what are the best places to guide people to. police tell me most people panic in active shooter situations... they'll teach you what to spot before danger strikes ...and how to protect and defend yourself and others, in order to survive. if the shooter finds you just hiding, and you don't have a plan at that point, it's a very bad day. the next active shooter training class is on tuesday november 27th at the jaycee community on airport road. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31