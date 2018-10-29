Speech to Text for Woman Facing Federal Child Porn Charges

tonight a marshall county woman is facing federal charges ... accused of producing child pornography. it's a federal crime ... because investigators say the pictures were sent across state lines. waay 31's sydney martin explains the serious nature of the case. syd, "anna marie gomez has been sitting in the marshall county jail for about a year. monday, she was indicted on federal charges and will have no opportunity to get out on bond." u-s attorney jay town told waay 31 on monday anna marie gomez is charged with two counts of child pornography. federal investigators believe she took pictures of a five year old and sent them to someone in florida. this comes almost a year after the marshall county district attorney's office charged her with sexual abuse of the child. town told us he couldn't release any more information about the case--but told us in the last year multiple agencies have investigated it. neighbors told us when she was first arrested last year ... they were shocked because she used to watch and play with kids in the area. we went back by her neighborhood monday--but neighbors told us they moved there since her arrest--and didn't know her. syd, "town told me if she's convicted she'll face between 15- 30 years in prison. and can be fined up to 250 thousand dollars. in marshall county sm waay 31 news. according to court documents her state case was sent to a grand jury for review.. that case won't be tried until after her