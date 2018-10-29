Speech to Text for LawCall: Negligence

get to a show on point, we'll pull out some of your questions. glad to have will league here from siniard, timberlake & league. >> will league: how are you tonight. >> sharon doviet: doing well. getting us started tonight explaining personal injury cases, sometimes you need to prove negligence. what is that? >> will league: that's in most tort claims. basically negligence is what would a reasonable, prudent person do under similar circumstances. so what you look at is the case law or statutes, what congress or legislature defined as the proper conduct or prior law, what cases determined reasonable conduct, rules of the road, medical malpractice. so if sharon files a claim, we're claiming that the defendant failed or breached the duty of standard of care, had a breach -- had a duty, breach, causation and damages, basically violated the law and caused damage, whether property or injury. so all those would be considered negligence under alabama law and the judge will give you guidelines to determine whether or not the defendant to or breached those guidelines, and then it would move on to next stage of damages, was it property or personal