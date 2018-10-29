Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

189 people Died in Indonesia Plane Crash

189 people Died in Indonesia Plane Crash

Posted: Mon Oct 29 12:21:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 12:21:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for 189 people Died in Indonesia Plane Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in 2017. new this morning...a massive investigation is already underway after a 737 crashed off the coast of indonesia. the president of lion air said the plane involved experienced a technical problem on it's last flight, but the issue was resolved. the plane was just 13 minutes into its flight out of jakarta when it went down. both the european union and the u.s. blocked indonesian flights from about 2006 until 2016 due to safety
Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events