Student Dies After School Shooting in Charlotte, NC

Posted: Mon Oct 29 12:18:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 12:18:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Student Dies After School Shooting in Charlotte, NC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley. new information-- a north carolina high school is on lockdown after a student shot another student on campus before being taken into custody. the student was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries , but later died no word on what led to the incident. police say it was an isolated incident. so far this year there have been at least 66 school shootings. a total of 65 shootings were reported on school campuses
