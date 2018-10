Speech to Text for Faith Group to Host Sheriff Forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today... faith in action alabama's live free campaign will host a madison count sheriff faith forum. the forum is to educate people on mass incarceration and the role the sheriff plays in the community. it begins at 6:00 pm until 8 p.m at progressive union missionary baptist church. the