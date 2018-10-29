Clear

Academy Helps Make Place of Worship Safer

Academy Helps Make Place of Worship Safer

Posted: Mon Oct 29 11:51:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 11:51:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Academy Helps Make Place of Worship Safer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

visit pittsburgh. waay 31 talked with a local man who works to improve church and synagogue security. barry pendergraft works with teams of congregation members. he identifies weak points in security--andbetter prepares the worshipers fora worst case scenario. he told us ... now more than ever worshipers need to be prepared. pendergraft "sometimes unfortunately like that happened today - the world is just full of mean people now- and its vital that these churches put a team together to protect their congregation" the training academy has been working with places of
Huntsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events