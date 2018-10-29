Clear

Exit Ramp Improvements on I-565

Exit Ramp Improvements on I-565

Posted: Mon Oct 29 11:30:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 11:30:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Exit Ramp Improvements on I-565

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hit aldridge likely won'tface any charges. new details this morning on construction at the greenbriar road exit on i-565. it's the first step toward construction on the mazda toyota plant. the alabama department of transportation willexpand the i-565 interchange next to greenbriar road in limestone county. the concern is obviously congestion since the plant will ultimately employ 4,000 people - not including those who work at businesses created because
Huntsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events