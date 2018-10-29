Speech to Text for 1 Dead After Wreck at Bob Wade Ln

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

investigate, but haven't made any arrests. new details--police identified the victim of a deadly wreck on bob wade lane -- at the intersection of north-gate drive... huntsville police said , 28 year old --david keener of old of meridianville was originally trapped in the car -- but later died on the scene. officers told us