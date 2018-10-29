Clear

tracking storms for Halloween

Tracking storms from Halloween

Posted: Mon Oct 29 10:39:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 10:39:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for tracking storms for Halloween

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is where the majorities of the packages were sent. it is shaping up to be a beautiful day across the tennesee valley.... there are plenty of fun events going on across town... glad there next two days will be nice... . the first part of the week will be pleasant and uneventful.tem peratures are seasonable today with a sunny sky and light wind.expect a high near 70 this afternoon with temperatures falling into the mid 40s by tomorrow morning.tuesday brings another day of a mostly sunny sky and a wind out of the south, helping bring highs into the upper 70s later in the day. as is usually the case, all eyes are on halloween and the trick-or-treating forecast.a system just to the west will pose a threat to outdoor
Huntsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events