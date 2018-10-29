Speech to Text for tracking storms for Halloween

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is where the majorities of the packages were sent. it is shaping up to be a beautiful day across the tennesee valley.... there are plenty of fun events going on across town... glad there next two days will be nice... . the first part of the week will be pleasant and uneventful.tem peratures are seasonable today with a sunny sky and light wind.expect a high near 70 this afternoon with temperatures falling into the mid 40s by tomorrow morning.tuesday brings another day of a mostly sunny sky and a wind out of the south, helping bring highs into the upper 70s later in the day. as is usually the case, all eyes are on halloween and the trick-or-treating forecast.a system just to the west will pose a threat to outdoor