Decatur hit and run

Decatur police are looking for the driver in a hit and run incident.

Posted: Mon Oct 29 10:35:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 10:35:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

65 shootings were reported on school campuses in 2017. new at midday... decatur police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit and run. ricardo brown was found lying on 12th street northwest early sunday. he died a short time later. police only describe the car as being white with possible front-end damage. anyone with information
