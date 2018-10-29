Speech to Text for 10/29 Fast cast

Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. im just off of exit 3 and on greenbriar road where this 10 million dollar expansion project of interstate 565 has officially begun. take vo: within the last hours workers have packed up and finished their first day working on the project that is intended to improve traffic flow. with mazda-toyota expected to bring thousands of workers to the area within the next three years, traffic on i-565 could become at a concern. the project is expected to take over a year to complete ... will? within the last 15 minutes, we're learning the names of the six officers injured in saturday's synagogue shooting. this is video of heightened security at the hospital. --names new this morning...a massive investigation is already underway after a 737 crashed off the coast of indonesia. the president of lion air said the plane involved experienced a technical problem on it's last flight, but the issue was resolved. 189 people were aboard the flight when it crashed. happening today, the man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent democrats goes before a judge. cesar sayoc faces five federal charges. investigators say they identified him through fingerprint and dna evidence. new information on the migrants headed toward the u-s mexico border. one migrant died after he was shot in the head with a rubber bullet. it happened near the mexico - guatemala border. a mexico officer fired in order to stop the caravan from moving further into the country. happening today, fayetteville public utilities will conduct a full scale hazmat drill. the training will take place at the f-p-u's water treatment plant at 9:30 this morning. crews will practice responding to a chlorine leak should one ever happen. happening today, madison county commissioners are still collecting donations for hurricane michael survivors. if you would like to donate, you can donate at the district 2 and 3 office today. you can donate bottled water, cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items. they extended their collection ... through tuesday october 30th. happening today, huntsville city schools is hosting a community conversation. administration already laid out a new strategic plan, but this is a chance for the community to react and give additional suggestions. the meeting starts at 5-30 at huntsville high. happening today, crews in rainsville will start a year long bridge replacement project. crews will replace the one lane bridge over town creek on chavies road with a two lane bridge. crews will have detours in place for any traveling