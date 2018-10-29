Speech to Text for Tracker scattered storms for Halloween

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the explosion. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the first part of the week will be pleasant and uneventful.tem peratures are seasonable today with a sunny sky and light wind.expect a high near 70 this afternoon with temperatures falling into the mid 40s by tomorrow morning.tuesday brings another day of a mostly sunny sky and a wind out of the south, helping bring highs into the upper 70s later in the day. as is usually the case, all eyes are on halloween and the trick-or-treating forecast.a system just to the west will pose a threat to outdoor activities wednesday evening, but at this point in time, the strong storms and heavy rain look to hold off until late wednesday night and early thursday morning.that being said, scattered showers and storms are still in the cards wednesday afternoon, so plan accordingly.