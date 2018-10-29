Speech to Text for LOCAL SYNAGOGUE REEVALUATES SAFETY AFTER PITTSBURGH SHOOTING

support. thanks for watching tonight at ten. i'm greg privett. like the rest of the world ... the tennessee valley is struggling to soak in the pain pouring out of pittsburgh. in light of yesterday's shooting .... we wanted to know how local places of worship are keeping you safe. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at a local synagogue ... to walk you through what she's learned. sarah. this morning ... just a day after that horrific shooting ... the safety committee a temple b'nai sholom was here ... re-working their safety plan ... "see something say something" that's the first piece of advice rabbi eric berk has for anyone worried about safety in a place of worship ... he and others of the jewish faith met at the rock family worship center... a local non denominational church ... sunday night to celebrate israel ... just one day after someone sought to kill the nation's people ... "it is a sad reality of the world that there are those who hate so deeply so thouroughly that theyre driven to such acts of horrific violence" i talked to the temple's president over the phone today ... she told me they've had a security plan in place for years but its always changing ... there are cameras inside and outside their building and locks on all of the doors ... and i'm told the temple's security committee is developing an evacuation plan to make sure the congretation knows what to do if the worst were to happen ... "but we ought not to live our lives in fear" even in the face of saturdays religious persecution ... rabbi berk told me he's committeed to keeping the temple doors open for all who want to learn and worship ... "i'd like to believe more people accept us than those who hate us" the temple president told me they got huntsville police and fire to walk through their building and point out any weaknesses ... and they're prepared to do that again if needed ... live in hsv ss waay 31