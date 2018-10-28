Speech to Text for Greenbrier interchange project will start construction Sunday night

gina chandler's husband drives i-565 and takes the greenbrier exit everyday for work ...her thoughts on the interchange project... that's going to be a lot of construction and a lot of headache for people that's traveling that. hopefully it'll all work out she's worried about the next part of the project after highway 20 is paved... once traffic is shifted, the eastbound ramp off mooresville road willbe closed...and drivers traveling eastbound to greenbrier will be detoured to exit 2--mooresville road ...thenhighway 20...then they'll be get back on greenbrier... it'll put a lot of time on him trying to get home...he travels those words already and it's already congested, that's going to back it up more each week. this project is supposed to improve traffic flow...there are lots of 18 wheelers that travel through i 565 because of the industrial jobs on greenbrier like this one... the trucks are always scary because you never know, maybe it's a new driver ... jimmie lemmond and other drivers tell me she's looking forward to the outcome of the project. there's a lot of traffic always. you can never pick a time where there's not a lot of traffic. the alabama department of transportation told me they don't expect issues with traffic flow on i 565...but there could be delays on greenbrier road and highway 20... when you got children on the road and the work traffic, it's def going to be a bad road hazard. the project should be complete by late 2019. reporting in limestone county brittany collins waay 31 news. the interchange improvements will cost 10