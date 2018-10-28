Speech to Text for Huntsville's Rabbi remembers the victims from Pittsburgh's synagogue shooting

the deadliest attack against the jewish community in u-s history. today ... the names of those victims were released. 11 people died in the attack. here are their names ... and some of their photos. the victims ranged from 54 to 97 years old. among the dead ... a married couple and two brothers. 6 more were wounded, including four police officers. there's a tennessee valley connection to the mass shooting. waay 31 spoke with the visiting rabbi at the huntsville conservative synagogue. we learned that rabbi stephen listfield used to be the rabbi at the tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh. that was nine years ago. waay 31's brittany collins is live at the synagogue ... with how how yesterday's mass shooting hits close to home for huntsville's jewish community. brittany. this afternoon members of the huntsville conservative synagogue discussed yesterday's mass shooting...rabbi stephen listfield told me he knew 6 of the victims who were killed. we pray. and we pray to god and for the prayers, we say it's for peace. we pray to learn how to love each other better. rabbi stephen listfield remembers those who died at the tree of life synagogue in pittsburg...including rose mallinger...and brothers cecil and david rosenthal. they were just as harmless and sweet and as innocent as could be... he's got a story to tell about each victim... i remember that man very well. he was always joking. he and his wife were both killed. he would joke with his wife and she would joke back with him. they just deserve to live their lives. rabbi listfield was up all night talking to friends in pittsburgh. he was the rabbi at the tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh for three years .... when he saw the face of the gunman robert bowers on the news...he didn't see him as just a shooter. it's a murderer. a murderer. people need to know that this horrible person is a murderer. our leaders need to know we will not tolerate a murderer. bowers yelled "all jews might die" whe shooting inside the synagogue...max rosenthal and other jews in huntsville told me those words hurt them...since the holocaust ---they never thought thishatred would happen in america. unfortunately it is happening. we're going to be much more on our guard than we were before. rabbi listfield told he has meetings with other jewish leaders on protecting the synagogue and the jewish community. until people in this country all learn how to love each other and accept each other, we're going to have to be much more serious about security. something else rabbi listdield said was --he's glad politicians are giving their thoughts and prayers...but he wants to see leaders take action when it comes to gun laws and terrorist acts.