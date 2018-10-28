Speech to Text for SATURDAY POLICE CHASE STRETCHES THREE COUNTIES

new tonight... we now know the details surrounding a police chase that started in huntsville ... and took police and troopers through madison and limestone counties the chase started in huntsville near oakwood avenue and memorial parkway and went through the north edge of decatur. the chase ended in tanner waay31's sierra phillips has all the details. greg-- police confirm the chase started right here near this kroger on oakwood and memorial parkway after a police officer spotted a stolen orange chevrolet avalanche. when the chase started the driver- steven houston van- bibber ii made his way from here in huntsville to decatur were troopers used spikes to try and slow him down next he turned around headed north and made his way to where you see right now--the north river storage area in tanner now police say the pickup he was driving was reported stolen almost 2 week ago and tonight van-bibber is facing theft of property, attempting to flee police, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug charges reporting live in huntsville, sp waay31 news the truck was reported stolen on october 15th new tonight.