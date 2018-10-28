Speech to Text for Alabama A&M & Alabama State Battle it out in the Magic City Classic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's known as the biggest tailgate in alabama. and believe it or not ... it has nothing to do with alabama or auburn . today the magic city classic ... between alabama a&m ... and alabama state played out in birmingham. waay 31's lauren cavasinni has the final score and a little more. ll: it sure was a great day of football here in birmingham at the 77th magic city classic. alabama a&m came away with the win 27-10 over alabama state. and the guys told me after the game they are just so excited to bring this win back to huntsville. aqeel glass/aamu quarterback: "it was a lot of fun actually." jordan bentley/aamu running back: "it feels great. like i said this is my second classic i've won so it's just great to have that feeling back at a&m." yurik bethune/aamu outside linebacker: "it was wonderful. i'm just so happy right now. i'm excited. i just can't wait to go back home and celebrate with my guys." alabama a&m and alabama state have met in birmingham since 1940. and after losing to the hornets last year first year head coach connell maynor and his bulldogs pulled out a big win this afternoon. connell maynor/aamu football coach: "all they say is win the classic win the classic, well we won the classic." in recent games the a&m offense has had some difficulties executing but not today. after entering the half tied at 7 the bulldogs put up 20 points to pull away from state. aqeel glass/aamu quarterback: "it's a great feeling. you know anytime the offense plays well, it's great. any time we win is great so when we have both it's even better." and even though the team is celebrating tonight a&m senior yurik bethune says now that this games over it's time to look to the university of arkansas - pine bluff. yurik bethune/aamu outside linebacker: "got to move on, next week, next week." but the bulldogs players said they are so thankful for all the people who came out today to cheer then on. aqeel glass/aamu quarterback: "it was a great experience, you know. i appreciate all the fans that came out and supported. it was a great experience." ll: but guys - the fans here couldn't have enjoyed this day more there was plenty of action before the game even started today. i walked trhough some tailgates and met some alabama a&m and alabama state fans. "a&m all the way" "alabama state, of course" people from all over came to legion field early this morning to set up their tailgate spots and get cooking. ribs chicken hamburgers hotdogs you name it someone had it many of the tents outside the stadium belong to alumni of these two schools coming to birmingham every year to catch up with former friends and classmates. monique darcell robinson mayes/alabama state alumna: "i just love being able to come to the classic. it's just wonderful. it's a whole extra family, you have your regular family with you , you have your college family and it's just wonderful. i'm so happy to be here." even the youngest fans were excited about being at the classic. peyton moore/alabama a&m fan: "i like to see family and friends and everybody get together." ll: it was a great atmosphere here this afternoon especially with the a&m win. there's a reason why it's the largest tailgate in alabama. reporting from legion field, lc, waay 31 sports.