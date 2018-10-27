Speech to Text for Week 10 Friday Night Football Part 2

football in the tennessee valley. - d.a.r. at st.john paul pick it up falcons up 7 patriots driving and nathan nelson busts it up the middle for an easy 20 yard td to tie it up - ensuing kickoff quetin weston takes it to the right, stiff arms and bounces outside and no one is gonna catch him, 74 yards and 15 secs . . . game is no longer tied - after fumble recovery by the falcons deantwan sledge gets the handoff gets outside anf bulls his way in to make the 21 to 7 st. john paul - falcons gets the win 36 to 35 next up we've got the north jackson chiefs looking to wrap up a regional title against the randolph raiders in huntsville... the player to watch is this kid... senior lee witherspoon... who comes in 76 rushing yards short of 2 thousand on the year... and he didn't disappoint... second offensive snap for the chiefs and witherspoon bounces off a defender and takes it to the crib from 37 yards out... chiefs up 7-0 with 8 minutes left in the first... but he plays on both sides of the ball... next offensive play for randolph... its a bad pitch... and there's witherspoon with the fumble recovery... he'l go on to score again... hee's superman tonight, chiefs win this one 55 7- 7. they're region champs. -first two shots are of fans in the rain -when we got there at halftime geraldine was up 7-6. -geraldine wasting no time - qb number 27 d.j. graham hands it off to number 2 who will take it down within their own 20 yard line. -couple plays later - graham hands it off to number 16 anthony baldwin who will carry it into the endzone - bulldogs up 14-6 now. -that won't stop sylvania - qb number 3 brody smith hands it off to number 15 gareth anderson who will take it all the way. -but wait they're not done yet - smith to anderson again and with that two point conversion - the rams even out the playing field 14-14. -geraldine would take this one folks 21-20 - close game at sylvania. -slow moving game in the first quarter so moving to the second - plainview qb david mclaughlin finds number 23 payton greenwood down the field for a pass complete. -the bears unable to convert the fourth down - so the ball goes to pisgah now. -eagles qb wyatt whisenant hands the ball to number 34 john barrett but oh barrett tosses it back to whisenant and he throws it deep to number 33 nicholas feltman. -a few plays later - feltman with the ball again runs towards the endzone and get hit hard by plainviews number 23 payton greenwood - pisgah just short of the touchdown. -but next play - qb whisenant keeps the ball and runs into the endzone. -the eagles going for two now - whisenant tosses to number 34 barrett who'll run it in - eagles up 8-0. pisgah wins a close one 18 to 17 - mars hill bible 55 shoals christian 8, mars hill wins first region title - westminster christian 49 east lawrence 7, westminster wins first region title and first undefeated regular season - class 7a standings with james clemens getting the number 1 seed and austin gets the second seed, florence and bob jones also making it into the playoffs - class 6a region play was wrapped up last week so all the games that were played tonight wont have a bearing on the playoff brackets and with thatin region 8 fort payne is the top seed with hazel green, jemison, and albertville also making it - hartselle has taken the number 1 seed for class 6a region 7 with muscle shoals, athens, and decatur all securing places for the playoffs - madison academy has won their region title for the 7th time since 20-10 - east limestone, brewer, scottsboro getting the spots in the playoff - jasper won regionwith russellville/dora getting the number 2 seed with corner/dora getting the 4th seed - fyffe has won their region 7 of the past 8 seasons with 2 state titles in that same time hometown focus open