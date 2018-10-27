Speech to Text for Friday Night Football Week 10

what a great night for high school football in albama. thanks for joining us on our friday night football show on waay 31. man, it was not the best weather, but we had some close games. enough talking, lets get to the action. james clemens looking for first region title in school history, austin look for their fourth straight, but first in 7a... two of the top teams in 7a. one of austin's first drives, tylyn williams gets the hand off, he jukes a few jets defenders huge run. gets knocked out of bounds, the drive ends in a field goal 3-0 black bears. jets on the move after going three and out on first drive, jamil muhammad finds his guy austin mgee huge gain. now he connects with chris hope, touchdown. 7-3. cullen hubbard chunks it deep, max well prekins says i'll take that thank you, jets ball, the type is so hype, but that drive deleivers 0 points. now 7-6 ball game in second quarter jets lead, slippery conditions and jets lose the ball, austin senior cade jenkins coming up big on defense.he puts his team in position to add three more with a nearly 40 yard field goal. but james clemens for the first time in school history are region champs!!!! final score 36-23. jets offense still hot!! over to madison, bob jones hosting huntsville this is like a playoff game, both teams need a win to play in post season. -the patriots first possession khalil griffin takes the handoff and picks up and easy 3yd score keep in mind caden rose is out with broken finger. after a failed panther drive, the patriots get good field position and donovan brown hauls in a great catch and he finds the end zone for another bob jones touchdown now it's huntsville's ball and they're trying to make it count with landon coleman picking up some yds on this play putting them in scoring position. the panthers would have to settle for this field goal though, as the bob jones defense ended their drive, just before the end of the 2nd quarter. bob jones wins this easily 21 to 3 taking it on over now to sparkman vs florence and these teams came to play tonight. florence's dee beckwith pushes through right here and fights for those few extra yards. they try again. this time beckwith throws it to cadarrius thompson and it is almost intercepted there but he gets the ball. but take a look at this... thompson picks up the kick return and look at him try to run through here but hes knocked out the falcons take the win 21 - 14 sparkman out of post season picture. over to limestone county where the east limestone indians are taking on the guntersville wildcats. first quarter, guntersville qb logan pate passes to jack harris for a nice gain but the wildcats take a penalty and the drive ends. east limestone with the ball now, qb andrew parris keeps it and takes it up the middle. he takes a few hits and fights for yards to get the drive moving. now east limestone on the 4 yard line, qb hand off to zack cosby who pushes into the end zone to put the indians on the board first. 7 to 0 over guntersville at the end of the 1st quarter. indians big shutout win 31-0. elkmont red devils taking on the brooks lions and the umbrellas were out for most of the game 3rd quarter brooks leads 48 to 7 elkmont with the ball on 3rd down, qb handoff but there's a fumble but peyton lovell scoops it up but the drive ends same drive, qb handoff to cam beckwith who heads up the middle and some how finds his way through a few red devils and is finally taken down. a facemask penalty on that play puts brooks on elkmont's 16 yard line, handoff to cameron doerflinger who heads to the sideline and into the endzone. brooks goes up big at the end of the third. and they head to the playoffs with a 61 to 7 win over elkmont more highlights coming your way folks,