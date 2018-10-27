Speech to Text for Intersection upgrades on the way

is sealed. new at ten... one intersection in five points is about to get nearly a million dollars worth of tender loving care thanks to a project approved last night by the huntsville city council... waay 31's kody fisher is live at the corner of holmes ave and dement street with what the project will look like and where the money is coming from... construction is going to start next spring when the weather gets warm... and it's going to complete reshape the curb cutouts... add sidewalks... parking... trees... and lighting... one woman says it will help make this area a little more walkable... christine obeirne/lives in huntsville "it just makes it easier for the people that live around here." christine obeirne lives in huntsville and says she's excited to see what the work looks like... the money to pay for the project is coming from the state and federal government... here is a rendering of what it will look like... the city says it will be similar to the street scaping outside of star market... the project has been several years in the making... and it started because people in the area went to the city and told them this area needed the work... a huntsville city official told waay 31 other neighborhoods throughout the city could make similar requests and the city would work to make it happen with federal and state funds... christine obeirne/lives in huntsville "i would think that other neighborhoods would be able to benefit from having requests like that." if you're wondering why this money isn't being spent on making other streets in huntsville safer for pedestrians you're not alone... we asked the same question... the city says they are trying to get federal grants for those types of safety improvement projects... but this falls into a different category... because it's to beautify the area... reporting live in huntsville...