Speech to Text for Sheriff's office over budget

is sealed. what do you do with 32- thousand extra rolls of toilet paper? if you're a marshall county commissioner - you fight with the vendors to take it back! it's all happening because the sheriffs office over-ordered the supplies. if they did this the way it should've been done then we would've caught this to begin with the surplus also includes 450-cases of trash bags! and that's not the only budget issue tonight. waay31s sierra phillips is in marshall county ... where commissioners are trying to clean up the mess. hutcheson "the cleaning and janitorial supplies for the year 2019 is about 15000 dollars" friday the marshall county commission chairman spent a good part of his day cleaning up a budgetary toilet paper mess "it caught our attention because that an excess amount they didn't put a po in for it" a po is a purchase order---all of those go through here at the county commission office at the courthouse once that is approved the department is good to go with the purchase -- but the commissioner told me that didn't happen here hutcheson "we caught it when a paper request came in from the vendor" and that could mean the department head who skipped filing the purchase order could be forced to foot the excess bill the sheriffs office has 15000 dollars to spend on supplies for the year-- 22000 was spent just on toilet paper alone and 9000 was spent on garbage bags the commission negotiated a partial solution with vendors "they are going to take half the tissue paper and 450 cases of the trash bags" but the office was also over budget on overtime -- for october, it went 19-thousand over budget...somethi ng hutcheson says could be fixed with a little extra communication "if they are working a lot of excess overtime we just need to know why they are working it" in marshall co sp waay31 news