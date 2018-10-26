Speech to Text for Historic Building in Decatur to be Torn Down

new at five -- a historic building in downtown decatur is expected to be torn down sometime in the near future. the building at second avenue and moulton street was badly damaged during april's storm. the owner informed the city of his plans. waay 31's rodney's ross reports. waay 31's rodneya ross got reaction from business neighbors ... about the end of an era. take pkg: ll: the building was condemned on april 9th and these barriers that you see right here were put in place to help block the sidewalk from traffic. sot: "penn hamburgers, that's been a staple here in decatur for years. i used to see people try to come up and try to get between the barriers to go to penn's hamburgers." vo: the building was home to two restaurants -- c-f penn hamburger and decatur dawgs. decatur dawgs has since relocated -- but the sought out hamburger joint has yet to reopen. cox told me he misses the convenience of getting food from the building. sot: vo: cox also told me his hopes for the soon to be empty space. he'd like to see new restaurants move in or something else to help with traffic flow. sot: ll: there's no word yet on what will be put in this space. in decatur, rr, waay 31 news. last week skate castle another decatur business - damaged by the storm.. opened its doors. riverwalk marina has started renovations on a dock