How Bomb Technicians React to Situations

local bomb technicians show waay 31 how they react ... when explosives may be putting lives in danger. thanks for joining us tonight. im dan shaffer. and i'mdemetriamccl enton it comes on the day federal agents announce the arrest of this guy ... cesar sayoc. they say he's the man who sent a dozen pipe bombs to prominent democrats this week. agents picked him up at an auto shop in plantation, florida. they say they found him through fingerprints on the package he sent to maxine waters's office. tonight....attorney general jeff session says there is no room for this kind of violence. ""today's arrest doesn't mean we're all out of the woods. there may be other packages in transit now"." the department of justice says a possible social media account belonging to sayoc ...is full of right wing content and aggressive attacks on liberals. all week ... we've watched bomb techs carefully secure those suspicious packages. waay 31's sydney martin found out ... it's the exact same equipment used to keep the tennessee valley safe. "i'm wearing one of huntsville police's bomb suits that were worn by technicians all across the united states that intercepted possible bombs that were sent to politicians this week." these bomb suits are far from the only gear the technicians use. two of huntsville's techs walked us through their routine---however one of them we can't identify for security purposes.. voice of bomb technician "this is equipment for a single tech.it is all the equipment we need to deal with devices." the technicians also demonstrated how they use their robot to intercept possible bombs --- it's just like the robots used in new york, delaware, washington d.c. , florida and california this week. it costs about 2 hundred and fifty thousand dollars---but has made the process not only safer, but more effective. jason clarke, bomb technician "the train of thought is different than it was 20 years ago. where it was destory it, it's gone, everything is safe. now we are moving towards we need to make it safe but preserve as much evidence as possible." bomb technician jason clarke says they've gotten bulletins all week about what to look for. jason clarke, bomb technician, "we take things out of the media. the current things and actually build them ourselves and train on them just in case something like that was to make it's way to huntsville." these experts tell us from what they've seen from the suspicious packages-- the bombs likely wouldn't be able to hurt anyone. "none of them have gone off. so he was either a really bad bomb maker or they were intended to scare people to get attention to draw attention." in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. the huntsville bomb squad responds to calls in 10 different counties in north alabama. and told us they have enough equipment and personnel to