Speech to Text for Family Reacts to Deaths of 2 from Carbon Monoxide Poisioning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four -- we're hearing from the family of two men who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in lawrence county. it happened on johnson lane in north courtland. cousins wyman hampton and john mays were found dead in hampton's tiny home last week. waay 31's rodneya ross talked to the sister of one of the victims ... who wonders if this was more than just an accident. brenda hampton still can't believe her brother is gone. she says he wasn't living here long but wanted to be here to be closer to their mother. sot: brenda hampton "to be on the property where my mother had passed at. so we brought him here to the property and we were working on the building and to establish him a home here." vo brenda hampton told me her brother had stage four renal failure and wanted to spend the rest of his life somewhere comfortable. so they got him this tiny home and put it on the family's property. she told me she was shocked when she heard a generator was found inside of the home. sot: "i don't understand in my brother having a generator in there because he was a construction worker, a journeyman, and he was also a mechanic." vo she told me he would know how dangerous that is.and knowing he may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning just isn't sitting right with her. sot "how i feel will really be determined by that toxicology report." in lawrence co, rr, waay 31 news. the police chief told waay 31 ... right now the deaths have been ruled accidental and don't appear suspicious. he told us there's nothing to indicate foul play was involved. the c-d-c says every year, 430 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning. more than 50-thousand people visit emergency rooms for treatment. here in alabama ... january is the most dangerous month for exposure. most carbon dioxide deaths happen when the temperature drops. these tips sound like no- brainers ... but we see it happen often.. make sure your fuel-burning equipment is properly vented. have heating equipment inspected annually-- and make sure it's properly adjusted to prevent exposure to carbon monoxide. also-- if you use a generator-- keep it outside and away from windows--