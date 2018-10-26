Speech to Text for Man Charged With Murder and Sex Abuse Charges

story on waay 31 news at 5. new information... you are looking at a limestone county man as deputies arrest him on murder ... and child sex abuse charges. deputies say thomas green killed a woman in january.. and sexually abused a three-year-old girl in april. waay 31's scottie kay has been investigating the case all day.she's live in limestone county -- with reaction from the suspect's neighbors. scottie? dan, demetria... many of green's neighbors were immediately shocked when i told them he was here at the limestone county jail.. but they were even more shocked when i told them why he was here. carolyn hunter, neighbor "they were pretty quiet over there. they stayed to themselves." carolyn hunter lives just two doors down from where this manthomas greenis accused of shooting and killing a woman... and hunter says she was home the night it happened. carolyn hunter, neighbor "i was scared! i was hoping that it was just an accident. i didn't know that he had did it for real." green was arrested friday morning and charged with murder. green is also accused of sexually abusing a three-year-old girl.. something hunter says she was shocked to hear. carolyn hunter, neighbor "three years old. that's bad. lord have mercy, i just hate that." and she's not the only neighbor upset about the news. lydia cook, neighbor "i was sickened by it. we know it's not her fault. he is the predator." both neighbors told me they're thinking about the little girl's family during this difficult time. carolyn hunter, neighbor "i just send my sympathy out to the family. and i hope that the little child will be okay." investigators say green admitted to the shooting, but said it was accidental. the investigation showed it wasn't an accident. as for the child sex abuse ... he admitted the child was at his home at the time the mother claims the abuse happened. reporting live in lc, sk, waay31